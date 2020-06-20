Musketeers help raise money for Sioux City Miracle League

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – KCAU9 News is teaming up with the Sioux City Musketeers to help raise funds for the Sioux City Miracle League.

Musketeers players and staff have already raised over $12,000 by challenging people to run, ride, roll, and blade a 10k. The organization hopes to hit $20,000 in pledges.

All the funds go towards helping Miracle League of Sioux City. They provide recreational facilities for children with disabilities. The funds will go towards a new field at the park.

“One of the things we’re really wrestling with is if we had another field would that open up more opportunities for the community for Wiffle ball leagues, kickball leagues for able-bodied as well so I think that’s where we’re heading towards, but we haven’t made any definite plans,” said Board President Kevin Negaard.

You can post photos and videos while you run, ride, roll, or blade by tagging Sioux City Musketeers and the Miracle League of Sioux City on social media platforms with the hashtag #10kforsiouxland.