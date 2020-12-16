Musketeers help out at Toys for Tots toy drive

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Musketeers took a break from the ice and helped out a special cause.

In lieu of their annual teddy bear toss, the Musketeers were out at Fleet Farm helping Toys for Tots pack up toy donations.

The team made short work of the hundreds of toys for Siouxland children, toys that will make a huge difference in families’ time of need.

“About 575 families, nine agencies, over 3,250 children, our goal is two toys per child. This kind of donation will make it that much easier to meet that goal for the less fortunate children of the community,” said Bob Holsinger, of Toys for Tots.