SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — What started as a heartfelt idea, is now becoming a reality.

Valerie Williams and Jason McCallister who are avid Sioux City Musketeers fans will be giving their vows on the ice.

The wedding stemmed from an idea that McCallister mentioned to Williams. Williams then contacted the Musketeers to see if such an event was possible and the hockey team were happy to oblige.

“Well, they’re absolutely incredible, from step one. We just had a small idea of what we wanted, and they just ask if they could run with it and they’ve just absolutely knocked it out of the park,” said McCallister.

“It’s insane, I keep watching the videos and the promotions and I knew they’d make a big deal out of it, but I didn’t know it be this big and it’s awesome,” said Williams.

The wedding takes place Friday night on the ice right after the Musketeers game.