Musketeers continuing holiday toy drive tradition

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers are helping local kids get ready for the holiday’s this week.

Winkler Roofing once again donated dozens of toys to the Musketeer’s annual toy drive.

The Muskee’s are looking for children ages 10 or younger to receive the gifts.

They say giving back to the area kids is extremely rewarding.

“It’s really fantastic cause some of the kids are less fortunate, where they can come in here and look around, and see a toy they really want. You know they smile as much as they can,” said Rich Zaber, President of the Sioux City Musketeers.

The Muskee’s toy drive runs through next week.

They will also be holding a teddy bear toss at their game on Sunday.