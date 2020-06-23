Musketeers continue to help raise funds for the Sioux City Miracle League

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – KCAU9 News is teaming up with the Sioux City Musketeers to help raise funds for the Sioux City Miracle League.

The original goal of $10,000 has been met and now more than doubled with $20,000 plus pledged.

It’s not too late to run, ride, or roll a 10k.

“Run, ride, blade, or roll a 10k. The idea was to gather donations for your work ethic, but not only do that but do our part and then challenge others in the community and see if we couldn’t raise even more money,” said Musketeers Head Coach Luke Strand.

When participating, make sure to use the hashtag #10kforsiouxland.