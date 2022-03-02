SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Musketeers will be holding a 2002 Clark Cup reception event on Saturday, where attendees can meet the players who won the championship, enjoy food and drink, and more.

The Muskies have won the Clark Cup 3 times in the last 50 years according to CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of the Sioux City Musketeers Travis Morgan, making the championship a huge honor to the team and the community.

Morgan said the Clark Cup will be in the house during the reception while fans will have the opportunity to meet players, get autographs, and hear stories from the players themselves.

“You might hear stories that have never been told before this reunion,” said Morgan, “So you’re gonna get to be a part of what gonna be a terrific day and relive that day in Musketeers history.”

Morgan indicated that he is happy to have 13 members of the 2002 Championship team return to Sioux City for the reunion.

“Just try getting three members of your family to agree on a single day or something, you know, let alone 12 guys that are all across the country that have jobs or families,” said Morgan, “It was quite the undertaking but I’m so glad we were able to pull it off and get them back here because they are certainly one of, you know, a treasure for our organization.”

Morgan said that there will likely be more reunions in the future. He added players from the 1986 Clark Cup and National Championship team came back to Sioux City on February 12, they told Morgan that the best time of their life was in Sioux City.

“When the ’85 group came back, they all told stories of where they were,” said Morgan, “They used to work at Charlie’s, or they worked at the corner store, or they worked at Bobs Boot Barn. You know, all these guys remember this time in their life, and they all say the same thing, ‘this was the best time of my life, was here in Sioux City,’ and they always look fondly and remember fondly what this city was.”

Morgan indicated that while the community has impacted the players throughout the years, the Muskies have also tried to make a good impact on the community in turn. He described how the team raised money for Honor Flight, the team used their money to donate $5,000 worth of toys to Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Crittenden Center and Boys and Girls Club, and other forms of giving back to the community.

“These guys work with the Miracle League, they work with Camp High Hopes, over the past ten years these guys have raised over $1,000,000 for local charities,” said Morgan, “They may not be from here, born and raised here, but when they’re here it’s more than just hockey for them because they become involved in this community.”

Morgan said it takes exceptional players to win a Clark Cup, who will take seriously what Coaches try to teach them. He added that it takes more than exceptional players and coaches to become a Clark Cup Champion.

“You need to be lucky, you know, you gotta get lucky bounces along the way,” said Morgan, “You gotta avoid injuries and you have to have guys that really kind of like each other and gel together […] Talent helps, and they definitely had plenty of talent on [the 2002] team.”

To purchase tickets to a Musketeers game visit the Tyson Events Center Website to purchase or call (712-252-2116.