Musketeer fans given chance to paint Muskies logo on center ice

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers are just weeks away from the ice once again.

For the first time, fans got the chance to paint the Muskies logo on center ice at the Tyson Events Center.

Season ticket holder Sara Gill said her family is a hockey family and that she and her husband are making the most out of the experience.

“My son Remington was a little upset he couldn’t be here today, but we explained you had to be 18. It’s just something fun. We never got a chance to paint the ice before, so it was just something different to do. This is our date. This is what were doing for a date.” said season ticket holder Sara Gill.

Gill added that she’s excited just be out of the house because of quarantine.

“We’re just so excited for hockey to start. We’re a hockey family and just getting out of quarantine and, you know, getting out and doing something fun. We always look forward to hockey games and we’re just glad to be here to help get started.” Gill said.

It takes about 260 gallons of paint to put all of the logos and lines on the ice, and 10,000 gallons of water to complete the ice.

