Music Museum construction expected to be completed in 2021

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — Students in vermillion don’t have to be back in the classrooms until August 26th, but there’s one campus facility University of South Dakota students won’t be using this semester, the National Music Museum.

It has been closed since last October for renovations.

When those are complete, the building will be 16-thousand square feet bigger than it started with a brand new building attached to it.

Organizers tell us the whole purpose of the renovations is to be able to show off more of their 15-thousand piece collection.

“This is sort of one of the most important attractions for Siouxland and being able to add on to the museum will bring not only more tourist but it’ll bring in more schools and more interest and more recognition for this whole region,” said Patricia Bornhofen with the National Music Museum.

The renovations have a price tag of close to 15-million dollars. The National Music Museum is expected to reopen in 2021.