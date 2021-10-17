Music meets fashion: Warrior Hotel houses fall fashion show

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders got the chance to see a fashion show held inside the Warrior Hotel on Saturday.

The Sioux City Conservatory of Music held a fall fashion show to raise money for their music classes. Designers from all over the U.S., along with Siouxland-based artists, displayed outfits on the runway.

“We are driven to put an instrument in a kid’s hands in hopes that they maybe write the next life-changing song for somebody,” said Ron Emory with the Sioux City Conservatory of Music.

The show’s theme focused on the connection between fashion and music, and the Conservatory hopes to foster a love of both in Siouxland.