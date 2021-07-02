Music begins for 30th Saturday in the Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After a long wait, Saturday in the Park is finally here. The first acts will be taking the stage as the crowd gathers to celebrate 30 years of the festival in Grandview Park.

A few things to look out for this year is the new layout. The Abe Stage is in a different spot than past years, the park will be fenced off as the beer garden will be happening this year thanks to the water tower construction.

As a reminder, masks will not be required and you do not need tickets to enter.

“It’s awesome, I love being out and seeing people happy and seeing faces and I’m a nurse so COVID was a huge battle for us, but it’s great to see people out and happy,” said vendor Tasia Hart.

Some rules to keep in mind is you can’t bring in a cooler with drinks and parking options won’t just be available, so your best bet will be to take a bus there. The bus schedule can be seen here.

The full list of performers can be seen here. Make sure to vote on the KCAU 9 Saturday in the Park poll.