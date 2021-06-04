Music acts, entertainment schedule announced for Le Mars RAGBRAI

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The Le Mars RAGBRAI committee announced who will be performing to kick off this year’s event, as well as other entertainment.

According to a release, Flashback Heart Attack will perform, as well as seven other musical acts and performance on July 24, starting at 10 a.m.

Riders and spectators can also participate in local attractions during RAGBRAI, such as a frisbee golf tournament for $500 in prize money and begin perusing the many merchants and vendors lined up alongside downtown streets.



A Granville Pedal Pullers show, NOWEAR BMX stunt team performance, and appearances by street magicians, caricature artists, and more. The downtown beverage garden opens at 11 a.m.

For ongoing updates and a full events schedule, visit the RAGBRAI website or RAGBRAI Le Mars on

Facebook.