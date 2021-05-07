Museum concludes “History Projects” exhibit with award ceremony

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Museum will be hosting an awards ceremony to conclude their 30th Annual Sioux City History Projects exhibit.

The exhibit features 75 projects made by 4th grade students across 13 Siouxland schools based on Sioux City’s history and will be presented with blue ribbons, along with special awards voted by visitors.

The event will be held at the Sioux City Public Museum on May 8 beginning at 1:00 p.m. and is limited only to students and their family members due to the COVID-19 pandemic.