Museum announces memorial encampment to close out Sgt. Floyd Week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders will be celebrating one of the city’s historic moments this weekend along the Missouri River.

The Sioux City Public Museum announced Friday morning of a memorial encampment at the Lewis And Clark Interpretive Center to close out Sgt. Floyd Week.

The event will also include a re-enactment of Sgt. Floyd’s burial performed at 6:00 p.m.

“The ceremony at six o’ clock up on top of the monument, it’s very moving because you have the whole panorama of the river. We can look down the river where Sergeant Floyd probably passed away, and we can look up the river where the expedition’s gonna be heading for the next two years,” said Denny Leonard, a historical reenactor.

The memorial encampment lasts throughout the weekend and include fun activities for kids.

More information on the event can found here.