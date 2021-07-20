Murder trial begins for man accused of killing Sioux City man

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The trial for a Sioux City man charged with murder began Tuesday with jury selection.

Roderick Banks, 36, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Solomon Blackbird, of Sioux City.

Court documents said on November 1 around 6:46 p.m., in the 2600 block of Douglas Street, Blackbird was with his girlfriend and her baby when Banks came from the apartment complex and approached him.

Banks shot Blackbird in the chest and took off running towards Douglas Street.

Sioux City Police said Blackbird was found suffering from a gunshot wound, where he taken to MercyOne and later died from his injuries.

Banks has pled not guilty to his charges.