LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The murder trial against Thomas Knapp opened in Le Mars Wednesday afternoon.

Knapp, 84, of Merrill, is accused in connection with the murder of his stepson in May 2020. He is charged with first-degree murder and willfull injury.

Jury selection began Tuesday morning and concluded on Wednesday afternoon with opening statements from attorneys on both sides being made.

Jurors were told they would hear from jailers and deputies along with Knapp’s wife about what happened the day of the murder. Knapp’s lawyers told jurors his client’s stepson had locked him in a room.

Witnesses will begin to take the stand on Thursday.

Knapp was arrested following an incident on May 11, 2020 when Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in Merrill after a call of an assault in a domestic dispute. Law enforcement later received a report of a gunshot and someone had been shot on the way to the location.

Knapp was taken into custody when law enforcement arrived and found a man, identified as Kevin Juzek, 51, dead inside the residence with a gunshot wound.

On August 4, 2020, Knapp pleaded not guilty in Plymouth County District Court.

A year later, he was ruled by the presiding judge to be incompetent to stand trial after the court found Knapp to be “suffering from a mental disorder which prevents the defendant from appreciating the charge, understanding the proceedings, or assisting effectively in the defense.”