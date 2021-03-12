Murder suspect pleads not guilty to killing Sioux City man

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A murder suspect who returned to Woodbury County after fleeing to Alabama pled not guilty on Friday to killing a Sioux City man on November 1.

Roderick Banks, 36, submitted a written arraignment on Friday and pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder in the death of Solomon Blackbird and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Court documents said on November 1, 2020, around 6:46 p.m. in the 2600 block of Douglas Street, Blackbird was with his girlfriend and her baby when Banks came from the apartment complex and approached him.

Banks shot Blackbird in the chest and took off running towards Douglas Street, where Sioux City Police found him suffering from a gunshot wound. Blackbird was taken to MercyOne where he later died from his injuries.

Police said the motive is possibly related to a drug deal between the two men.

Authorities said Banks left Sioux City and fled to Alabama to avoid prosecution and police notified the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force of Banks’ warrant and asked for help in apprehending him.

The fugitive task force arrested Banks on February 8 in Prichard, Alabama, and was later extradited back to Sioux City.

His trial is set for May 11 and currently being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $2 million bond.