Morales charged with first-degree murder for New Year’s shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Attorney has charged 19-year-old Christopher Morales of Sioux City with first-degree murder for the death of Mia Kritis after he fired a gun into a house on January 1 in the 2600 block of Walker Street.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, three other people were struck by the gun fire and are recovering from the wounds they received during the shooting.

Additional charges of Going Armed with Intent and three counts of Reckless Use of a Firearm were also filed against Morales.

Detectives are still working on identifying other subjects involved and no other people have been charged in connection with the shooting at the time of this release.

According to court documents, Christopher Morales was at 2637 South Walker Street on January 1 around 12:50 a.m. when he forced someone into the residence at gunpoint. He and others then shot into the residence numerous times with an assault-style rifle and 9mm handguns.

At least four people were hit by the gunfire, and Mia Kritis, 18, of Sioux City, died as a result.

Morales was arrested on January 3 at 3:46 p.m. in the 1900 block of Douglas St. when he attempted to flee officers after they approached him. Once in custody, they found him to be in possession of a firearm.

Detectives are still searching for information on additional suspects that were involved in the shooting and Anyone with information are asked to please contact the Sioux City Police Department.