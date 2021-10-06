Mural project on West 7th Street a welcomed sight for local businesses

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A partnership was announced last week between J & L Staffing and Recruiting, the City of Sioux City, and artist Royyal Dog to begin work on West 7th Street’s second mural in an effort to help beautify the area and highlight its diversity.

For years, Sioux City’s West 7th Street was seen as an old, rundown strip of pavement. With a second mural now under development as part of the West 7th Corridor Project, a new image continues to arise.

“I think it’s magical because, you know, you have this empty wall that no ones ever looked at before, ever. No one’s noticed this wall. But now there’s 40 cars driving by on a single night taking a look at all that’s happening,” said Kevin Wolff, the Marketing Manager for J & L Staffing and Recruiting.

The Corridor Project started with façade improvements and fresh paint, with the paving project finishing in 2018. The mural being painted by Royyal Dog is the next step to continuing that neighborhood improvement.

“I think it’s a great addition to here, on West 7th street. There’s going to be a lot of people coming down here just to get their pictures taken with the murals,” said American Home Health Care owner Matt Topf.

“Since they started, there was talk about it within the past year, and now it’s finally coming to fruition. So it’s really nice to see there’s some more color and vibrancy into West 7th area,” said Peggy La, the owner of Hong Kong Supermarket and Yummi Blox.

That’s something visitors started to see last month with the completion of the neighborhoods first mural. Wolff says this latest edition, depicting three girls who represent the African American, Southeast Asian, and Jewish communities and businesses that have made their home in the West 7th corridor should be finished by October 11.

“It’s nice that we have a mural of diversity on the wall of our business being an employer of people of all races and ethnicities. It kind of goes hand in hand with the view of our company. So it couldn’t be more perfect,” said Wolff.

Serving as a helping hand to the areas businesses.

“I think it’s going to create a lot more business for the people just to come down here and check out West 7th and see what it’s all about,” said Topf.

According to the City of Sioux City, the next mural will be installed in the spring of 2022 and will be completed by local artists.