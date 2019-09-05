Mumps case found in Pender Public Schools

PENDER, Neb. (KCAU) – A Siouxland school has confirmed that they have had a confirmed case of mumps.

Pender Public Schools notified parents Tuesday of the case having been confirmed after having suspected the case Friday.

They said the individual who is infected was immunized and left the building after becoming aware of the symptoms.

Since Pender Pubic Schools is one building, the school warns that everyone assumes they were exposed, with those fully vaccinated being nine times less likely to be infected. Even if not infected, they can still pass the virus.

People with mumps are most contagious three days before and five days after their symptoms begin. Mumps can be spread through coughing and sneezing.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention list the following symptoms for mumps:

Swollen salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides (also called parotitis)

Ear ache

Jaw pain

Testicular pain

Fever

Fatigue

Muscle aches

The school administration asks that any student with symptoms stay home for at least five days and until the symptoms pass. If parents notice the symptoms, they are additionally asked to let the school know and see a doctor.

The reported case comes after the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 30 cases of mumps in the jurisdictions of Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, covering Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties, and Four Corners Health Department, covering Butler, Polk, York and Seward counties.

Parents/Guardians – Please check with your child for a follow up letter regarding the mumps virus. You can also access… Posted by Pender Public Schools on Tuesday, September 3, 2019