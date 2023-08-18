SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Those with commutes that take them to the area of Floyd Boulevard may have seen multiple vehicles at a local car dealership that were damaged late Thursday night and Friday.

Diagram courtesy Sioux City Police Department

Multiple vehicles were hit at a Sioux City car dealership Thursday night when a man tried to avoid hitting a deer.

A man was traveling northbound in a Cadillac Escalade on Floyd Boulevard near Tri-State Auto Sales at around 10:48 p.m., according to an accent report filed by the Sioux City Police Department.

While driving near the dealership, police said that the man lost control of his vehicle while trying to avoid a deer on the road. The loss of control led to him hitting the front of 13 vehicles at the business.