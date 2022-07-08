SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Multiple roads in Siouxland will be closing starting Monday.

A major northside connector to the Highway 75 bypass will be closing Monday morning.

Crews are working to expand the intersection of 28th Street and Outer Drive in preparation for the new jail and law center that will be going up on 28th Street.

“There was a traffic study done by the City of Sioux City and that study is what warrants the process that we’re going through right now on the 20-80 agreement with the City of Sioux City and the county on the road improvements out there,” said Ron Wieck. “The improvements of the turn lanes for 28th Street and the intersection of Outer Belt really is an important feature, a safety feature.”

The Outer Drive closure is expected to last for about ten days.

Another impactful closure is going to be a part of a bridge repair project at the I-29 and Highway 20 interchange.

The project requires the closing of the ramp from westbound Highway 20 to northbound I-29.

DOT engineers are advising drivers from the Morningside area that are headed downtown via -29 to be prepared for a detour.

“And the detour would be southbound I-29 to Singing Hills Boulevard to northbound I-29. I would find a different route or plan on a delay on your morning commute on Monday,” said DOT engineer Dakin Schultz.

This project is expected to continue through the end of August. Once the northbound exit is finished, the southbound ramp will be closed.

Another upcoming closure in Sioux City is at the intersection of 4th and Virginia downtown. This project will be done to replace crosswalks and is expected to be completed by July 26.

Grandview Park will have a closed roadway as well to replace storm inlets within the park. This project is expected to be complete by July 13.

Lastly, Highway 20 between Sioux City and Lawton is going to be closed until September 7 for asphalt resurfacing. This closure will affect both eastbound and westbound lanes.