SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In a press conference on Wednesday, the City of Sioux City announced that multiple roads will be closed to accommodate RAGBRAI riders.

Pearl Street will be closed from Gordon Drive to Tri-View Avenue along with the southbound lane of Pearl Street from Tri-View Avenue to 3rd Street.

Roads will be closed from 909 Tri-View Avenue to Pearl Street for the RAGBRAI EXPO at the Tyson Events Center.

These closures are set to begin at 12 p.m. on July 21 and they are expected to reopen on July 23 at 12 p.m.

Gordon Drive will be closed from Pearl Street to Pierce Street along with the westbound lanes from Pierce Street to Nebraska Street beginning at 8 a.m. on July 22 and will reopen on July 23 at 12 p.m. A detour will be posted.

Larsen Park Road will be closed to non-RAGBRAI participants starting approximately 875 feet east of the boat ramp entrance to Virginia Street beginning at 8 a.m. on July 22 and will end at 12 p.m. on July 23 for RAGBRAI camping guests.

Floyd Boulevard, US 75, and Lewis Boulevard will be closed from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday July 23 as riders leave Sioux City. Anyone traveling in this area is asked to use Outer Drive or C80 to access the north side of Sioux City.

Officials also announced that several city parks will be closed to any regular attendees to house the thousands of out-of-towners that will be arriving.

Captain Chris Groves with the Sioux City Police Department told KCAU 9 that they plan to work overtime to ensure people are safe during RAGBRAI.

“We know it’s going to be a very busy weekend, a lot of people in town,” said Captain Groves, “We will get to those calls as quickly as we can, and just please bear with us as we get through those, but I just want to let everybody feel safe and the city will be staffed like it is on any other day of the week.”

City officials also wanted to remind Sioux City residents that cell phones may not work properly this weekend due to the influx of people in the area.

Police and fire department officials recommend downloading the Smart 911 app or texting the number in case of an emergency.