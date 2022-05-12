SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There are multiple power outages in multiple Siouxland communities as storms roll through the area.

In Nebraska, the Nebraska Public Power Department outage map shows outages in the communities of Hartington, Norfolk, Tilden, Bloomfield and more. In Hartington, there are 482 customers without power. more than 760 in the area of Tilden to Oakdale, and 660 in Bloomfield.

Meanwhile, Northeast Power shows several outages spread throughout its service area as of 5:10 p.m.

The South Dakota Rural Electic Association shows 431 customers without power in Hutchinson County. In Turner, there are 302 without power. There are also 62 without power in Lincoln County.

Weather hasn’t yet caused many outages in Iowa as of 5:13 p.m.