Multiple police agencies involved in arrest of counterfeit currency suspect

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – Estherville Police Department received a report on Friday, February 28, of a suspect that used a counterfeit $100 bill at a local hardware store.

The owner of the store reported that while he was running the cash register at the store, he noticed there was a counterfeit bill.

When the store owner was asking a nearby cashier about the counterfeit bill, the suspect was reentering the store to use another bill.

The suspect became nervous and ran out of the store.

As the suspect fled the store, the store owner followed in an attempt to get the suspect’s vehicle information.

The suspect then got in his vehicle and fled the scene.

The store owner followed the suspect and called the police.

The suspect then fled the area at a high rate of speed and was last seen near Dolliver.

Emmet County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area in an attempt to locate the suspect.

Estherville Police Officers responded to the store and were able to view the recorded video of the suspect and his vehicle.

Officers forwarded pictures of the suspect and his vehicle to the officers that were out looking for him.

Deputies in Martin County Minnesota were also advised that the suspect may be headed into their county.

A Martin County Deputy was able to positively identify the suspect from the description of his vehicle and the pictures obtained from the hardware store.

The suspect was later identified as Erik V. Godwin, 39, of Dunnell, Minnesota.

Estherville Police Officers also sent the information and an address that Godwin may be at in the city of Fairmont to the Fairmont Police Department and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers from the Fairmont Police Department and Martin County Sheriff’s Office went to the residence in Fairmont and captured Godwin while he was fleeing from an apartment building.

Godwin was arrested by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Martin County Jail by the Fairmont Police Department.

There were additional counterfeit $100 bills in his possession when he was arrested.

Godwin faces a large number of charges in Minnesota and Iowa as a result of his one-day crime spree.

In Minnesota, he was charged with possession of counterfeit currency, possession of marijuana, driving after suspension, fleeing a police officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In Iowa, he faces five outstanding Emmet County arrest warrants, two counts of forgery, four counts of failure to obey traffic control devices, driving while suspended, excessive speed, reckless driving, unsafe passing, and ongoing criminal conduct.

Godwin remains in the Martin County Jail and will later face extradition to Emmet County to face his charges.

The Estherville Police Department would like to thank the store management and employees for their assistance in solving the case, as well as, the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fairmont Police Department for their assistance.