Multiple hospitalized in early morning shooting on Pierce Street

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Police are reporting multiple people went to local hospitals following a shooting Sunday morning.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, they were called to 427 Pierce Street for a reported shooting. This location on Pierce Street is being used as an after-hours club.

Officers claimed a man was shot in the upper body, and he was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

About 20 minutes later, officials were told more people were showing up at local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. There were a total of four victims, and police are unsure if they were intended targets of the shooter.

Law enforcement is currently investigating this shooting, and anyone with information can call 712-258-TIPS.