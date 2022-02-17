PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) — Multiple grass fires along Highway 12 near Ponca have been put out Thursday afternoon.

The grass fires were reported around 11 a.m. between Willis and Ponca. Ponca Fire and Rescue, as well as fire departments from Martinsburg, Allen, and Dakota City, responded.

An official from Ponca Fire and Rescue told KCAU 9 that there were about four grass fires, happening anywhere from a quarter-mile to a mile apart. The largest is believed to have been four acres and the smallest about one acre.

There have been no reported injuries due to the fire.

One member with Ponca Fire and Rescue told KCAU 9 that they think the fire was accidental and may have started from sparks coming from a vehicle.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will update as we learn more.