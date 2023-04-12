ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — Multiple fire departments are working to put out grass fires in Monona County.

The Monona County Sheriff’s Office told KCAU 9 that three grass fires broke out Wednesday. The first happened around 7 a.m. and the second around 11:30 a.m. Fire crews were also called around 2:30 p.m. to a rural area west of Moorhead for another.

One location that has since been extinguished is near the area of 230th Street and Peach Avenue, southeast of Castana. Another fire broke out east of Onawa around Mango Avenue and 220th Street. That fire is still active as of 5:50 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. The fire near Moorhead is also still active.

All fire departments in Monona County were called as well as the Decatur, Neb., fire department and the Iowa DNR.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew on the scene and will update as we learn more.