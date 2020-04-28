Multiple departments battle grass fire near Homer

HOMER, Neb. (KCAU) – Hot flames and gusty winds created a dangerous situation for several area fire departments Monday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., crews responded to a field on fire near Homer, Nebraska.

Firefighters said that a landowner was burning ditch grass along a water way when circulating winds pushed the flames got out of control.

Fire departments from Homer, Winnebago, Emerson and Dakota City took three hours to extinguish the fire.

A couple of local farmers helped the fire crews put out the flames by plowing the dirt in the fire’s path.

More than 100 acres of the field were damaged.