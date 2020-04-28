Multiple departments battle grass fire near Homer

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HOMER, Neb. (KCAU) – Hot flames and gusty winds created a dangerous situation for several area fire departments Monday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., crews responded to a field on fire near Homer, Nebraska.

Firefighters said that a landowner was burning ditch grass along a water way when circulating winds pushed the flames got out of control.

Fire departments from Homer, Winnebago, Emerson and Dakota City took three hours to extinguish the fire.

A couple of local farmers helped the fire crews put out the flames by plowing the dirt in the fire’s path.

More than 100 acres of the field were damaged.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories