Multiple fire crews respond to mobile home fire in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Multiple crews were called to a mobile home fire in South Sioux City Wednesday night.

Around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, South Sioux City and Dakota City crews, with mutual aid from Sioux City crews, were called to smoke coming from a mobile home in the Shady Elm Trailer Park at 923 1st Avenue in South Sioux City.

On arrival, firefighters said smoke was coming from the bottom of the house. A propane heater was found thawing pipes under the trailer, which was the cause of the fire.

The home looks to be a total loss, but the three occupants of the home managed to escape unharmed.

South Sioux City, Dakota City and Sioux City Fire departments responded to the call

