NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D (KCAU) — Firefighters battled a structure fire at a North Sioux City business that began early Tuesday morning.

Crews are still on the scene of a fire that broke out at Sioux Laundry in North Sioux City.

The North Sioux City Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by Sergeant Bluff Fire Rescue.

This is a developing story. We will update when more information is available.