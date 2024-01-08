SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — Crews have contained a house fire northeast outside Sergeant Bluff.

Sergeant Bluff Fire Chief Anthony Gall told KCAU 9 that crews were called to a fire Monday at 1:32 to the 2000 block of Glen Ellen Road, about a mile east of Old Lakeport Road.

They discovered there were no fire hydrants close enough to the residence, so they called 185th Fire and the Bronson Fire Department for water assistance.

Upon arriving at the scene, crews saw flames coming out of the house.

Officials assessed the fire and decided they would need more help and put out a call for assistance to Sioux City Fire Rescue and the North Sioux City Fire Department.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

Gall said they don’t know the cause of the fire at this time. He added that the residents won’t be able to stay in the home.