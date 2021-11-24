Multiple complaints of shipping container in front of Sioux City home

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Drivers in Sioux City said there’s a shipping container at an intersection that’s causing a traffic hazard.

The property owners have the proper permit for the shipping container at 24th Street and Douglas Street.

However, residents have told police that it blocks the stop signs and drivers are going straight thru the intersection and the container blocks sight-lines for drivers.

“Anytime there’s a concern, someone calls in and asks about it, we’ll go and check it out and if it is an issue, we’ll work with whoever we need to work with to get that alleviated. I know that this particular container has been called in on, officers have checked on it and feel that it is not enough of a hazard to warrant further investigation or intervention” says Sgt. Jeremy McClure with Sioux City Police Department.

McClure added that drivers should always drive defensively regardless of if there is a stop signal or not at an intersection. Drivers failing to stop at stop signs or lights is one of the biggest reasons for accidents in Sioux City.