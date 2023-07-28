REMBRANDT, Iowa (KCAU) — Multiple fire departments fought a barn fire just north of Rembrandt Thursday night.

The Sioux Rapids Fire Department said in a release that crews were called around 6:18 p.m. to a structure fire at 4661 120th Ave, about three miles south of Sioux Rapids, Iowa. The location is home to Rembrandt Enterprises.

Crews arrived at the scene to find a barn fully engulfed. They also called for mutual aid from surrounding fire departments.

Photos posted on Facebook by the City of Storm Lake showed large plumes of smoke from the fire.

Around 9:45 p.m., crews were able to control the fire.

One assisting agency, the Cherokee Fire Department, said they assisted with an aerial ladder, tanker, and eight members. They added that an estimated 60,000 gallons of water were used through their aerial.

The Sioux Rapids Fire Department said that they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Albert City, Alta, Aurelia, Buena Vista EMA, Buena Vista Regional Medical Center, BV Sheriff’s office, Cherokee EMA, Cherokee FD, Laurens, Newell, Peterson Fire and Ambulance, Pocahontas, Rembrandt, Royal, Sioux Rapids Ambulance, Storm Lake, Spencer, and Webb Fire Departments all assisted at the scene.