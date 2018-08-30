One injured after three-vehicle collision at Sioux City intersection Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - One person was injured after a three-vehicle collision just out of Sioux City.

Traffic was down to one lane near the intersection of Outer Drive and Business Highway 75 after a three-vehicle accident around 5:45 p.m.

The accident involved three vehicles going east on Outer Drive. It occurred when the minivan rear-ended a Sioux City Animal Control vehicle, which was stopped behind the car at the intersection's stoplight.

The driver of the minivan was taken to a hospital for injuries, but it is believed there were no life-threatening injures.

Authorities said that the accident was particularly dangerous because of the time of day.