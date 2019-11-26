Multi-vehicle crash in Stanton Co. sends 13-year-old to hospital, closes highway for several hours

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – Multi-vehicle crash in Stanton County, Nebraska, sends 13-year-old to hospital and closes highway for more than seven hours.

According to a press release, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multivehicle crash on Highway 15 about two miles south of Highway 32 on Monday around 5:45 p.m. Authorities said the crash happened when semi-driver Jeffrey Varrelli, 63, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was traveling north and attempted to pass a John Deere tractor in a no-passing zone.

Authorities said, as Varrelli was passing the tractor, his semi made contact with the tractor and they both left the roadway and entered the east ditches. A second semi, also traveling north, stopped to avoid the collision but was rear-ended by a third northbound semi and it went into the west ditch, the release said.

Police said that there was a pickup heading north that was also involved and ended up in a creek.

The driver of the tractor, a 13-year-old, was taken to a West Point hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Authorities also mentioned that the highway was closed for more than seven hours as the scene was cleared and investigated. Norfolk Fire hazmat was on the scene to clear a fuel spill into a creek, according to the release.

All drivers were wearing seatbelts and Varrelli was cited for passing in a no-passing zone.