TEA, S.D. (KCAU) — The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System has awarded several high-dollar construction contracts for several locations in the Siouxland area.

According to a release from the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System, the board of directors has awarded $16.4 million to Eatherly Constructors for 17 miles of PVC pipe between Hull and Sheldon, $5,212,892 to West Branch Construction for a pump station near Hull and a meter building at Sheldon, and $4,471,900 to DN Tanks of Dallas for a one-million-gallon ground storage reservoir east of Madison.

The release stated that Lewis & Clark received $75.5 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) for the 2022 fiscal year, which will be used for the projects. It was also specified that Lewis & Clark are eligible for additional BIL funding for the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years. Additional contracts have yet to be awarded by Lewis & Clark.

The Hull pump station will have two pumps which are part of a base system that holds around 44 million gallons a day. The contract for the pump station also includes additional funding for a third pump, which would increase the gallons per day to 60 million.

“It is much less expensive to add the third pump now instead of a separate contract later,” said Executive Director Troy Larson, “Other expansion-related contracts will be awarded later this year. The drought the last few years has made it abundantly clear we need to get started now on the expansion. Our current goal, which is subject to change, is to have the expansion completely by the end of 2030.”

The last of the base system contracts are expected to be awarded by the summer of 2023. The goal, according to the release, is to have all 20 members connected by early 2025.