SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City Italian restaurant said they will be closing their doors indefinitely.

According to a Facebook post from M’s on 4th, the restaurant will stop business Friday.

The restaurant said the cooks have decided to seek employment with another company who recruited them.

According to the establishment, M’s on 4th offered Italian pasta and entrees, steak, seafood, fish, and vegetarian entrees.