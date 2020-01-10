MRHD will award scholarship funds to four local colleges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD) will award a total of $300,000 in scholarship funds to four Sioux City colleges.

MRHD will present the funds to Morningside College, Briar Cliff University, Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC), and St. Luke’s College of Nursing on January 21 at 2 p.m.

The event will be open to the public in the Betty Strong Encounter Center at the Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center.

While not a requirement of the scholarship, MRHD’s scholarship funding encourages students to study, work, and live in Woodbury County.

Each college will receive $75,000 in grant funding and be responsible for administering the scholarships.

This year’s college scholarships will bring MRHD’s total contributions and pledges to Woodbury County non-profits organizations and projects to over $40 million since 1994.

