SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Missouri River Historical Development will be launching a new “Community Event Grant” next month.

There will be $50,000 available in this inaugural grant cycle. The money may be used to develop, market, and implement new or existing events that will help improve the quality of life for people living in Woodbury County.

The eligible events must be open to the public and provide general admission for free or charge a nominal fee.

The application period begins January 6th and end on February 5th. The funding decisions are to be announced on March 1 and be awarded on March 28.