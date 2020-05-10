MRHD to award nearly $385,000 in Spring Grants in a virtual ceremony on May 21

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD) will award 35 Spring Grants that total to $384,924 to non-profit organizations and governmental entities on May 21 at 2 p.m. in a virtual ceremony.

The invitations and links to the Zoom event will be made available at a later date.

The Spring Grants will be awarded in six categories:

Economic Development

Community Improvement and Tourism

Human Services and Health Services

Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable & Religious

Leisure, Cultural, and Historical

Education

The masters of the virtual ceremony who will make the award announcements will be MRHD Spring Grant Chair Scott Pack and Sioux City Symphony CEO Travis Morgan.

“MRHD is pleased to award grants to 35 non-profits and governmental agencies, particularly now, when funding is so difficult to raise,” said Stacy Harmelink, President of MRHD.

The non-profit’s Grant Committee reviewed dozens of grant applications before recommending funding for this year’s 35 recipients.

The committee’s recommendations received approval of MRHD’s full Board of Directors.

This year’s Spring Grants will bring the non-profit organization’s total contributions to other non-profits and governmental entities to over $38 million since 1994.

MRHD said that an additional $2 million has been pledged to cultural, fine arts, and recreational projects.

