SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Impact Match Grants program will be awarding $25,000 to $250,000 for selected projects that will address the needs of the community.

According to a release from the Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD), the application process will open on Saturday.

There are five categories for eligible awards:

Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable, and Religious. Economic Development, Community Improvement, and Tourism Education Human Services and Health Services Leisure, Cultural, and Historical

“MRHD is excited to announce the schedule of this year’s Impact Match Grants Cycle,” said MRHD Board President Steve Huisenga, “The Impact Match Grants Program is one that really helps us support larger-scale projects in our communities and fulfill MRHD’s mission of improving the quality of life for all Woodbury County residents.”

In addition to Woodbury County, organizations in adjacent counties are eligible to apply.

Eligible counties include:

Cherokee County Crawford County Ida County Monona County Plymouth County Union County, South Dakota Dakota County, Nebraska

The program requires well-documented cash and match from the applicant and the collaborators. It must meet or exceed the 25% minimum required. The release specified that in-kind contributions can be used for up to half of the required match.

The grants may not cover more than 75% of the total project budget or exceed $250,000. The grant amount will be reimbursed upon completion of the project. Receipts will need to be submitted with the Certificate of Completion form.

The 2023 Impact Match Grant Cycle is as follows:

Pre-application period, July 1-31

Application Period, August 1-31

Notification of Decision Period, October 9-13

Awards Ceremony and Reception, October 25

Additional information can be found by visiting the MRHD website or by contacting MRHD Executive Director David Gleiser at 712-899-6631, or emailing execdir@mrhdiowa.org.