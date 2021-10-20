MRHD grants more than $1 million to Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD) has awarded grants to Woodbury County non-profit organizations and governmental entities.

MRHD announced $1,008,961 in 20 grants at its Special Grants Award Ceremony at the Betty Strong Encounter Center Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from the organization.

Grants ranged from $12,500 to $136,500 and will be used to support MRHD’s mission of enhancing the quality of life for all people who live in or serve Woodbury County, MRHD President Stacy Harmelink said.

In addition, the MRHD pledged $600,000 to the Sioux City Riverfront project, which brings MRHD’s lifetime total contributions to more than $44.5 million since 1994.

“MRHD’s Special Grants provide much-needed funding to Woodbury County non-profits and governmental entities that are making a difference in thousands of people’s lives,” said Harmelink, “We thank Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, the source of this funding.”

The MRHD has the license to conduct gaming in Woodbury County and the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City has the license to operate in Woodbury County.

Grants were awarded in five categories: Economic Development, Community Improvement, and Tourism; Human Services and Health Services: civic, public, patriotic, charitable, and Religious; Leisure, Cultural and Historical; and Education. See the full list of awardees below.

Economic Development, Community Improvement, Tourism: $165,820

Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, build a training facility $101,070

Hesse Foundation, install flame retardant wall padding at Long Lines Auditorium $26,000

Sioux City Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, Marketing Plan Implementation $25,000

Old 20 Community Development Corporation, new Cushing sign on Hwy 20 $13,750

Human Services, Health Services: $403,402

Correctionville Emergency Responders, new ambulance $136,500

Siouxland Community Soup Kitchen, move Soup Kitchen to new location $100,000

Boys & Girls Home of Sioux City, kitchen equipment and a van $70,000

Crittenton Center, remodel new therapeutic home $70,000

Special Troopers Adaptive Riding School, Kubota tractor with loader $26,902

Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable, Religious: $117,678

Miracle League of Sioux City, Phase 5 courts and swing installations $50,000

City of Moville, new Police Department vehicle $35,539

Faith United Presbyterian Church, asbestos floor removal and replacement $32,139

Leisure, Cultural, Historical: $120,246

Clara Latham Memorial Park, overhaul park grounds and facilities $45,408

Urban Native Center, infrastructure and safety project $29,838

Sergeant Bluff Public Library, renovate front of building, chairs, doors, carpet $25,000

Flux Dance Company, outdoor performing arena $20,000

Education: $201,815

UnityPoint Health, St. Luke’s, simulation lab and experience classroom $100,000

Boys & Girls Club of Siouxland, HVAC improvements $65,000

Northwest Area Education Agency, 4 SPOT Vision Screeners $24,315

Kingsley-Pierson Community School District, exercise equipment $12,500

MRHD’s Fall Special Grants award program began with a selection of jazz standards on keyboard by pianist Tyler Nordstrom of South Sioux City, Neb.