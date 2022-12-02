SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — 17 nonprofits in Siouxland received grants totaling $250,000 from Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD).
According to a press release, MHRD presented Discretionary Gifts grants to 17 nonprofit organizations based on personal recommendations from board members and then selected by the committee.
MRHD Board President Steve Huisenga stated, “It’s MRHD’s privilege to support nonprofits that contribute so much to the quality of life for Woodbury County residents. We thank them for their hard work. We are so grateful for our partner, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, for helping make these gifts possible.”
Among the gifts was $30,000 for the Sioux City Community School District to help pay down the balance of unpaid student meals. SCCSD Food Service Director, Richard Luze, accepted the check on behalf of the school district.
“We are grateful for MRHD’s help to fight against this never-ending battle,” said Luze.
The nonprofits that received grants include:
- Akron Opera House, for façade rehabilitation, $15,000.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland, to help recruit male mentors for Little Matches, $15,000.
- Disability Resource Center of Siouxland, for housing support services for Veterans and Disabled Population, $10,000.
- East Middle School/Juvenile Court Services – weight machine for Weight Lifting Club, $7,000.
- Faith United Presbyterian Church, to be applied to their stained-glass restoration project, $15,000.
- First Tee Siouxland, to start a First Tee program in all three Sioux City high schools, $10,000.
- Growing Community Connections, to offer Ready to Run Workshops to marginalized populations, $8,000.
- Hope Street of Siouxland, to help them purchase a second van, $25,000.
- Middle School Beyond the Bell: Middle School Bicycling Club, $15,000.
- Lutheran Services in Iowa, for Immigrant & Refugee Community Services to offer Afghan resettlement support & housing assistance, $10,000.
- One Siouxland, support for Afghan immigration & legal issues: $10,000.
- Sioux City NAACP, support for scholarships and graduation recognition: $5,000.
- City of Sioux City and Sioux City Fastpitch Softball Association, installation of a playground at Hubbard Park: $20,000.
- Sioux City Community School District, Food Service Department, to help pay down the unpaid school meals balance: $30,000.
- St. Thomas Episcopal Church, help with their stained-glass repair project: $15,000.
- Sunnybrook Hope Center, to purchase a food pantry refrigerator: $25,000.
- Trinity Lutheran Church, to assist with their stained-glass restoration project: $15,000.