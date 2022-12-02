SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — 17 nonprofits in Siouxland received grants totaling $250,000 from Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD).

According to a press release, MHRD presented Discretionary Gifts grants to 17 nonprofit organizations based on personal recommendations from board members and then selected by the committee.

MRHD Board President Steve Huisenga stated, “It’s MRHD’s privilege to support nonprofits that contribute so much to the quality of life for Woodbury County residents. We thank them for their hard work. We are so grateful for our partner, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, for helping make these gifts possible.”

Among the gifts was $30,000 for the Sioux City Community School District to help pay down the balance of unpaid student meals. SCCSD Food Service Director, Richard Luze, accepted the check on behalf of the school district.

“We are grateful for MRHD’s help to fight against this never-ending battle,” said Luze.

The nonprofits that received grants include: