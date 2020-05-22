MRHD awards $385,000 to 35 Woodbury County non-profits

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Thirty-five Siouxland non-profit organizations and government agencies received more than $380,000 in grants from Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD).

MRHD awarded the $384,924 in grants during a virtual event Thursday. The grants are part of their Spring 2020 Grants Ceremony.

The grants ranged from $1,813 to $15,000 and are meant to help enhance the quality of life for those in Woodbury County. They are awarded in five categories: Economic Development, Community Improvement and Tourism; Human Services and Health Services; Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable & Religious; Leisure, Cultural and Historical; and Education.

Among the grants, the Moville Fire Fighters Association received a $10,000 grant for a set of Apex struts manufactured by Res-Q-Jack. The Native American Child Care Center received a $13,500 grant to furnish their new Two Year Old classroom.

“With the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, it has been a time of great uncertainty for all areas of business and social services,” said MRHD President Stacy Harmelink. “We appreciate now, more than ever, the local funds from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City that flow back into our community to improve the lives of Woodbury County residents.”

Below are all the recipients of grants.

Economic Development, Community Improvement and Tourism: $77,747

· Hornick Fire Fighters Association: bunker gear for volunteer firefighters, $15,000;

· Harrison F. Pedersen American Legion Post in Pierson, IA: Main Street green space curb demolition and replacement, $15,000;

· Anthon Community Development Corp.: purchase age and ability swings in O’Neill Park, $15,000;

· Woodbury County Conservation Foundation: exhibit teaching and security enhancements, $13,684;

· Friends of Stone Park: repurpose CCC stone structure into camping cabin, $10,250;

· Neighborhood Network: Promotional materials, event supplies and entertainment for National Night Out event, $7,000;

· Back Country Horsemen of Iowa – Western Iowa Chapter: signage and rock material for equestrian trails in Southwood Conservation Area, Smithland, IA, $1,813

Human Services, Health Services: $64,593

· Center for Siouxland: resurface parking lot, $15,000;

· Salvation Army of Siouxland: purchase 2020 Dodge Caravan, $15,000;

· June E. Nylen Cancer Center: treatment support kits, $12, 093;

· Sioux City Transit System: nights and weekends program subsidy, $10,000;

· Open Cupboard, Castana, IA: purchase food items for food pantry, $7,500;

· Family Worship Center, Sioux City: outreach events and food for the food insecure, $5,000.

Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable and Religious: $120,441

· City of Salix: install upgraded warning siren system, $15,000

· Mater Dei Catholic Parish: purchase items for personal products pantry, $15,000;

· City of Cushing, IA: repair and tuck point brick exteriors of city hall and community library, $15,000;

· MakerSpace Sioux City: purchase equipment, upgrade electrical and lighting systems, $14,996;

· Senior Center of Moville, IA: repair building roof, $11,470;

· Calvary Cemetery: remove mausoleum drop ceiling tiles and restore building’s historic elements, $8,975;

· Friends of Latham Park: purchase groundskeeping equipment, $8,040;

· Bethel Lutheran Church, Lawton, IA: upgrade, replace doors, $7,500

· Sioux City Scottish Rite Temple: replace Lodge Room carpet, $7,500;

· Holy Cross Catholic Parish: purchase 4 automatic defibrillators for 4 locations, $6,960.

Leisure, Cultural, Historical: $32,908

· Sergeant Bluff Historical Museum: purchase, install fire and security camera security system, $15,000;

· Sloan Public Library: computer lab equipment, $14,916;

· Sioux City Museum & Historical Association: Day of the Dead – Monarch butterfly celebration, $2,992.

Education: $89,253

· Kingsley-Pierson Community School District: school auditorium sound system, $15,000;

· St. Paul’s Lutheran School: K – 5th grade technology upgrade, $15,000;

· Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa: new roof and heating & cooling system for Sioux City Leadership Center, $15,000;

· Sioux City Community Schools High School Physical Education: heart rate monitors and software for P.E. classes, $13,535;

· Native American Child Care Center: materials and equipment for new Two Year Olds classroom, $13,500;

· ARC of Woodbury County: learning aids and educational materials, $10,000;

Iowa College Access Network: virtual learning teaching equipment and materials, $3,700;

· Northwest AEA: publish annual Harvest magazine, $3,500.

MRHD has awarded more than $6.4 million in spring grants since 1994. The organization has also pledged $1-million to Sioux City Trails and is the major supporter of the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and Betty Strong Encounter Center on the riverfront.