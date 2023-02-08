SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD) awarded $300,000 to local colleges.

MRHD awarded $75,000 each to Briar Cliff University, Morningside University, Western Iowa Tech Community College and St. Luke’s College of Nursing.

The scholarships encourage students to study and hopefully work and live in Woodbury County.

Students who attend high schools in Woodbury County are eligible for the $5,000 a year scholarship.

KCAU 9 spoke to one of the recipients of the scholarship and how much it not only what it means to her, but also how it is helping her.

“I am a first-generation college student, first generation high school graduate. So, my mom had to bounce from job to job and I realized that’s not like what I wanted, I wanted to have a future, I wanted to have something that I loved, so with these scholarships have helped me achieve. that’s something I really wanted to happen in my life,” said Alexus Devall, Morningside Sophomore.

MRHD’s total contribution to the scholarship funds is $48 million since 1994.