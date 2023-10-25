SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD) distributed $1.2 million in grants Wednesday morning.

The grants were part of the organization’s yearly Impact Match Grant program, giving funds of $25,000 to $250,000 to 15 Siouxland organizations, MRHD said in a release.

The 1-years grants will help support a variety of projects or programs in five categories: Economic Development, Community Improvement, Tourism; Human Services, Health Services; Civic, Public, Charitable, Patriotic, Religious; Leisure, Cultural, Historical; and Education.

MRHD announced the grants at a ceremony and reception at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center with about 100 people representing the organizations attending.

MRHD Board President Steve Huisenga said that MRHD is glad to distribute the money to the community and help many through the grants.

“The organizations and projects we funded today reflect MRHD’s ongoing mission of enhancing the quality of life for all people who live in Woodbury County,” said Huisenga. “We’re thankful for our great partners at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, whose ongoing support allows us to make these continued investments back into the community.”

The funds for the grants from the MRHD come from an agreement between the organization and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City. MRHD holds the gaming license in Woodbury County and allows Hard Rock to run its gaming operations.

Since the partnership in 2014, MRHD has invested more than $32 million in the community. The MRHD has provided more than $50 million since starting the grants program in 1994.