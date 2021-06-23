MRHD awards $1.2M to Siouxland non-profits

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD) awarded grants to non-profits located in Siouxland.

According to a press release from MRHD, 15 Woodbury County non-profit organizations were awarded grants totaling $1.2 million.

MRHD President Stacy Harmelink said the purpose of the distributed grants is to help Woodbury County residents.

The grants were disrupted throughout multiple categories. They are listed below with the recipients.

Economic Development/Community Improvement/Tourism: $245,000

Anthon Community Center for expansion of facility: $200,000

Washta Community Fire Department for light rescue/brush truck: $45,000

Human Services/Health Services: $381,245

Camp High Hopes for mechanical and electrical work: $150,000

Goodwill of the Great Plains for remodel day services facility: $79,865

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland for a mini-expansion: $120,000

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Sioux City for front entrance security: $31,380

Civic/Public/Patriotic/Charitable/Religious: $366,452

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church for structural and foundation repairs: $38,064

Sunnybrook Hope Center for a new delivery truck: $56,250

Siouxland Humane Society for a new vehicle for services and programs: $25,000

Westminster Presbyterian Church to stock the Morningside Neighborhood Food Pantry: $25,000

Danbury United Methodist Church to replace sidewalk and driveway: $22,138

Sacred Heart Catholic Church to build a new parish hall: $150,000

St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church to repair and restore 1968 pipe organ: $50,000

Leisure/Cultural/Historical: $27,000

Siouxland Pickleball Association to enhance Riverside pickleball courts: $27,000

Education: $182,915