MRHD awards $1.2M to Siouxland non-profits

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD) awarded grants to non-profits located in Siouxland.
According to a press release from MRHD, 15 Woodbury County non-profit organizations were awarded grants totaling $1.2 million.
MRHD President Stacy Harmelink said the purpose of the distributed grants is to help Woodbury County residents.
The grants were disrupted throughout multiple categories. They are listed below with the recipients.
Economic Development/Community Improvement/Tourism: $245,000
- Anthon Community Center for expansion of facility: $200,000
- Washta Community Fire Department for light rescue/brush truck: $45,000
Human Services/Health Services: $381,245
- Camp High Hopes for mechanical and electrical work: $150,000
- Goodwill of the Great Plains for remodel day services facility: $79,865
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland for a mini-expansion: $120,000
- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Sioux City for front entrance security: $31,380
Civic/Public/Patriotic/Charitable/Religious: $366,452
- Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church for structural and foundation repairs: $38,064
- Sunnybrook Hope Center for a new delivery truck: $56,250
- Siouxland Humane Society for a new vehicle for services and programs: $25,000
- Westminster Presbyterian Church to stock the Morningside Neighborhood Food Pantry: $25,000
- Danbury United Methodist Church to replace sidewalk and driveway: $22,138
- Sacred Heart Catholic Church to build a new parish hall: $150,000
- St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church to repair and restore 1968 pipe organ: $50,000
Leisure/Cultural/Historical: $27,000
- Siouxland Pickleball Association to enhance Riverside pickleball courts: $27,000
Education: $182,915
- Woodbury Central Community Schools for middle school gym remodel: $182,915