MRHD announces new executive director and donations to six local non-profits

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The non-profit organization that holds the license for gaming in Woodbury County will start its fourth decade with a new leader.

At Monday night’s Missouri River Historical Development meeting, Katie Colling was introduced as MRHD’s new executive director. She takes over on January 1.

Colling was formerly the Executive Director of Women Aware Inc., a private non-profit agency helping families in Siouxland.

She is currently Chair of the Sioux City Public Museum Board of Trustees, Chair of the Woodbury County Board of Adjustments, and Chair of the Iowa Legal Aid Advisory Council.

The organization’s current executive director, Mark Monson, previously announced he would be retiring at the end of 2019.

MRHD President Dakin Schultz also is stepping aside after two years of service.

“It’s been fantastic to work with and transparent. We all have the same goals in mind and that’s to enrich a lot of the communities and organizations within Woodbury County,” said Mike Adams, VP of Operations at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City.

Monday night’s meeting was filled with the Christmas spirit with $200,000 in holiday gifts getting handed out to six local non-profits, including The Warming Shelter, which received $80,000.

“Well because we receive no funding from any government source, we don’t really have any real fundraising activities or fundraising events. It’s the donations from MRHD that have helped us all along through some really difficult times,” says Joe Twidwell, executive director of The Warming Shelter.

The money will go towards remodeling the new building, adding family rooms with separate bathrooms, and an area for additional support for those without shelter.

Mission of the Messiah with $10,000 to help families and individuals in need with furniture and other household items.

Sgt. Bluff Family Community Center Parks and Recreation Board received $15,000 to develop a storage area into a place that kids can feel safe and be supervised in their activities.

Sioux City Children’s Museum with $25,000 will go towards children that can’t afford to enter the museum.

Opportunities Unlimited received $30,000 to be used for therapy equipment, a new stand-aid, iPads, structural improvements, and a new van.

Sioux City Conservatory of Music with $40,000 to work with 114 families through music therapy, after school tutoring, recovery meetings, veterans’ support, and live performances.

Missouri River Historical Development has gifted more than $38 million to local organizations since 1994.