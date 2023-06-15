MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — Over the past 7 years, Moville has seen a boom in business, now city officials are looking to encourage that growth.

Tuesday night, Moville city officials approached the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors to obtain a partnership for a $2 million road expansion and improvement project.

“They came to the board on a cost proposal sharing of about 55% that they would put in and 45% from the county, in order to improve Frontage Road. We’ve seen economic development to an untold degree there,” said Jeremy Taylor, Woodbury County Supervisors vice-chair.

Since 2016, Moville has added 6 new businesses to Frontage Road just off of U.S Highway 20. One of them is Movillate, a coffee shop that first started on Main Street.

“Business was not as booming on Main Street as what we had planned. So when they built this building down here we were able to get not only the town’s support but also people driving through Moville,” said Trissa Bottorff, owner of Movillatte.

Since relocating to Frontage Road, Movillate’s seen many more people walking through their door.

“Around a hundred people a day. When Saturday comes along the parking is very limited around here. Normally our drive-through is packed all the way to Frontage Road, it’s lined up to frontage road and then also people are lined up down the side shoulder for quite awhile,” said Bottorff.

Moville isn’t just experiencing growth on the outskirts, but along Main Street as well.

“It helps that we have more business now, especially with Crankshaft across the street. It just brings more traffic flowing and then people remember there’s other businesses on Main Street other than the post office and the bank,” said Kaira Oerman, owner of Kaira’s Chop Shop.

Moville city leaders are still working with Woodbury officials to finalize cost-sharing plans for frontage roads, so the project likely won’t get off the ground until sometime next year.