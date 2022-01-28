MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — A mother has been accused of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury after a car crash in Moville.

According to the court documents, On November 25, 2021, a man was leaving his parents’ home in a Suburban. While driving, he saw a vehicle traveling towards him, and documents indicated he thought the vehicle was driving straight at him.

The vehicles collided, and one of the vehicles had On-Star, which made the initial report of the crash with the automatic car diagnostic capability.

The victim’s father came to the scene to check on him after receiving a call from his son’s girlfriend regarding the crash. The victim was trapped inside the Suburban, and documents indicated the Jaws of Life would be needed to free him.

The victim’s father checked on the driver of the other vehicle, Christina Daleen Morgan-Koehler, and documents indicated he was able to smell alcohol coming from Morgan-Koehler while standing 5 to 6 feet away.

Documents go on to explain that law enforcement and medical personnel were able to free the man from the vehicle and get him to a hospital. Later on, it was found that the victim needed surgery to treat a compound fracture to his left leg, a severely fractured right foot, and a broken left hand.

They also found that Morgan-Koehler had two children below the age of 12 in the vehicle with her. One of the children suffered head lacerations resulting from the crash and was transferred to a hospital for treatment.

Morgan-Koehler told law enforcement that the road had loose gravel which caused her to lose control of the vehicle and admitted to consuming wine before driving as indicated by the court documents. While at the hospital, law enforcement met up with her, and she agreed to complete Standard Field Sobriety Tests (SFST) and submit to a Preliminary Breath Test (PBT).

After receiving the results of the SFST’s and PBT, a warrant was issued, and it was determined that Morgan-Koehler’s blood sample contained 0.095 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood.

Morgan-Koehler was charged with one count of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, one count of child endangerment, one count of operating while intoxicated, and two counts of neglect of a dependent person.